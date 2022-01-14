Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

AMPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

AMPH stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

