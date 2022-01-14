Analysts Anticipate AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will announce $66.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.86 million to $66.32 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year sales of $245.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The business had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 11.42. 14,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.70. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 11.53 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

