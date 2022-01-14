Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,216,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $10.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.82. 347,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $276.70 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.76.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.