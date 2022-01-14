Analysts Anticipate Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enlivex Therapeutics.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02.

ENLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$5.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,316. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.