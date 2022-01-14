Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $297.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.48 million to $297.47 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $213.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Shares of XM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 1,675,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

