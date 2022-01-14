Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Transocean posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,044 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 146.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Transocean by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,744 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 935.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 447,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 559,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,535. Transocean has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

