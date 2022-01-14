Analysts Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of ATCO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.89. 13,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,352. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 433,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.