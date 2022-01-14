Analysts Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Santander reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,306. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Braskem has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braskem by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

