Analysts Expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.46. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.