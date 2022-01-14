Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,178. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.