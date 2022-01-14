Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 382.91% and a negative net margin of 267.90%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XERS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of XERS opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

