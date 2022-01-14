Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $91.29

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 593,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

