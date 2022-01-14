Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT at $91.29

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.29.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 593,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.