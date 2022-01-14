Analysts Set Expectations for AdaptHealth Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AdaptHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo anticipates that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Truist Securities cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $3,467,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

