Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Target Price at $168.17

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,621,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,021,000 after purchasing an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 52.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 456,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 155,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $98.54 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -341.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.83 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.