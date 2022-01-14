Analysts Set Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target at $20.39

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.28. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 625,410 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.