Analyzing Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) & Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 11.38% 7.10% 0.81% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bancolombia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $6.29 billion 1.29 $82.80 million $2.61 12.90 Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.47 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bancolombia and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 0 2 0 0 2.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Bancolombia presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.01%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.02%. Given Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more favorable than Bancolombia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bancolombia has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bancolombia pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Commonwealth Bank of Australia beats Bancolombia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others. The firm offers automobile, personal, and education loans, credit and debit cards, securities brokerage services, fund transfers, lease and foreign trade financing, insurance, and pension funds. The company was founded on January 24, 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

