Analyzing Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Pharmaxis alerts:

This table compares Pharmaxis and Repare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A Repare Therapeutics -10,941.61% -36.89% -28.61%

75.5% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pharmaxis and Repare Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Repare Therapeutics $140,000.00 4,367.27 -$53.42 million ($2.53) -5.79

Pharmaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pharmaxis and Repare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A Repare Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Repare Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.43, suggesting a potential upside of 230.57%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Volatility & Risk

Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pharmaxis beats Repare Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. Its lead product candidate is RP-3500, an oral small-molecule inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing RP-6306, a proprietary drug discovery program for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; and Polymerase Theta program, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.