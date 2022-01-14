Antero Resources (AR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

1/3/2022 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $28.00.

11/30/2021 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Its core acreage position allows for significant long lateral drilling opportunities and capital efficiencies. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market created a favorable scenario for the firm's business. Thus, Antero will offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, the company is facing great uncertainty owing to the pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, its lack of geographic diversification is concerning. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can hamper growth.”

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 4.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84.

Get Antero Resources Co alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,528. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $3,962,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.