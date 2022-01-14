Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 597,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.