Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,100 Price Target at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.39) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

ANTO traded down GBX 54 ($0.73) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,381 ($18.75). 688,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.71. The firm has a market cap of £13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

