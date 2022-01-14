Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,050 ($14.25) to GBX 1,100 ($14.93) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.32) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.04) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.61) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.46) to GBX 1,350 ($18.32) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,343.33 ($18.23).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANTO traded down GBX 54 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,381 ($18.75). 688,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,908. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,416.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.