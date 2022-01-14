Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given New 1,280.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 1,300.00 to 1,280.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF remained flat at $$19.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

