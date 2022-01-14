Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $553.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report $553.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.90 million and the lowest is $546.50 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock worth $40,769,178. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. 84,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

