AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 184.6% Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 227.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 184.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $718,521.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,981,397 coins and its circulating supply is 243,981,395 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

