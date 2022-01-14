Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of Appian stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02. Appian has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.