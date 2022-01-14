Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 44,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.84.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

