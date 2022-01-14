Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.92. 231,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day moving average is $141.41. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

