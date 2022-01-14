Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $435.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 99,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 19.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 253,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 187.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 730,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 476,475 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

