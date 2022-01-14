Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Down 74.0% in December

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the December 15th total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.