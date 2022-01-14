Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.44.

NYSE ARES opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,631,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,741 shares of company stock worth $26,589,266. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

