ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 76,324 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $152,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $127.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,285. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $132.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

