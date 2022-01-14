ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $96,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,057,471. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64.

