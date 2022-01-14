ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after purchasing an additional 332,587 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,669,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

