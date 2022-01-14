ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 5,201 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 72,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,859. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

