ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,716. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

