Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 2,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
