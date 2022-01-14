Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 2,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARBK. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Argo Blockchain Plc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $3,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $1,354,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $5,200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth about $6,400,000. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

