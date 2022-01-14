Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.74, but opened at $10.40. Arhaus shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 4,941 shares.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.03.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.