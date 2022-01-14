Arion (ARION) Market Cap Achieves $46,410.04

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Arion has a total market cap of $46,410.04 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.40 or 0.07678172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.72 or 0.99690349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00068474 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,336,022 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.