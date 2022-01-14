Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$58.57.

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.68 on Thursday, hitting C$59.55. 116,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.29. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.98.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.50, for a total value of C$990,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$744,084. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,008 shares of company stock worth $3,299,145.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

