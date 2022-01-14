Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stake Reduced by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $148,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.09.

NYSE:AJG traded down $5.34 on Friday, hitting $157.11. 20,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.75. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

