Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $124.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective increased by Zacks Investment Research to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.50.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ashland Global by 7.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

