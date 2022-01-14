Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $322.00. 38,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $197.95 and a 52 week high of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $332.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.85. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 26.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.92%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

