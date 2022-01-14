ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 3,850

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 3,850 ($52.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($97.73) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,475.89 ($33.61) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,384.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.12. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.82.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

