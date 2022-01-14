ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

1/13/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 260 to SEK 270.

1/12/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. "

1/10/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 255 to SEK 262.

1/5/2022 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 68,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.82. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

