Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 3,883.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SWET stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Athlon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

