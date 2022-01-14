Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Atmos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

