AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce sales of $40.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.87 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $166.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $169.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $166.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of T traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 3,164,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,592,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

