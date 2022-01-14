AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,868 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 3.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $356,207,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,236,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

