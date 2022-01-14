Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Autodesk posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,419. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

