Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $231.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.07 on Friday, hitting $228.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.35. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

